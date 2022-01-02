How I Battled Incurable Ailment In 2021 — Actress Kemi Afolabi

Actress Kemi Afolabi has recounted her 2021 near death experience, saying she battled with an undisclosed illness, Igbere TV reports.

Few hours before 2022, the Yoruba actress shared a video on Instagram saying she wrote her will and booked a space for her funeral, but God showed His faithfulness in her life.

According to Kemi, she was tested for COVID-19 every 48 hours over short of breath, was on oxygen for a month; still, there was no diagnosis.

“I wrote my will and booked a space with ebony vault this year 2021 but God showed me how faithful he is despite my unfaithfulness.

“Who am I that God is so mindful of my existence? Me ordinary sand?? That was toss around from my private hospital to LASUTH, to Army barracks hospital WAEC and finally LUTH where I spent over three months!

“I did Covid test every 48hrs at LASUTH emergency because I was short of breath, was on oxygen for about a month, still no diagnosis after several test conducted,” she wrote in parts.

Kemi Afolabi added that she sold all her properties after spending all her savings because she knew that bringing her condition to the public eye or begging for funds would kill her faster.

“Only a mad man says there is no God ooo. sold my properties after spending all my savings because I knew the thoughts of bringing my condition to the public eye or beg for funds at the time will kill me faster!!!

“Finally I was diagnosed of a condition that has no cure but can be managed by medications and takes me in and out of the hospital at will (SLE).

“Fluid blocked my lungs, affected my heart from functioning well which was the reason for my breathlessness and that is caused by the condition diagnosed! Surgery was the only option to drain out the fluid fast.”

Speaking further the 43-year-old wrote: “Being in an industry that places high value on appearance, it’s been a struggle taking medications that’s helps ease the pains but affect my weight and people will constantly remind you of how FAT you’ve become without hesitations.

“The year 2021 has been tough! but with God showing up for me and some special people by my side, I made it through. Alhamdulilah robil alameen,” she concluded.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlLtd1mbWLQ

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYKQm0xFYSX/?utm_medium=copy_link

