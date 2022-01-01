‘How I Broke My 2022 New Year Resolution 35 Minutes Into The New Year’

So after reading through NovesaTillie’s thread https://www.nairaland.com/6909608/celebrating-one-year-abstinence-sugary#108790773

Two weeks ago, I decided to go on the same journey starting this year.

For this reason, I consumed more than my usual weekly dose of Coca-Cola and Pepsi (maximum of 4) no thanks to the festive season free drinks here and there.

Unfortunately, thirty five minutes (01/01/2022 12:35am) into the new year after screaming happy new year and saying hello to few friends and family over the phone, I was already downing a very cold bottle of Pepsi to cool my head before I realized I just broke my major resolution for this year.

Mr Dj please play Timaya “I can’t kill myself”

Lalatiscl.ala, myn.d44 and the rest of the Nairaland family Happy New Year. I hope I am not the only one in this situation.

