How I Was Almost Attacked At A Beach In Lagos – Tiwa Savage

Pop diva Tiwa Savage has revealed that she was almost attacked at a beach in Lagos, Igbere TV reports.

The 41-year-old disclosed this in an Instagram post on Sunday night.

According to the singer, she went to the beach without her security and was almost slapped by an undisclosed person.

“Omo I do mistake go beach without security, and small cash. Omo I nearly shop slap that day.”

Tiwa also shared videos of herself at the beach with fans hailing her.

Responding to them, the mother of one wrote: “Hahahahaha I love you all too but from afar.”

In another post, she wrote: “Nothing like a calm night in Lagos this days. E even too cost step out.”

https://instagram.com/stories/tiwasavage/2747651008739972069?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...