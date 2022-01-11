How I Was Lured By Gnld

I got a call from my friend that one guy is inviting him for a photoshoot and I will be paid 7k and I will be shooting like three…

I said okay ..he sent the guys number to me and I called him…I prepared for work and the same time for the shoot,got to the bustop at meiran then put a call across to him he came and lo and behold I saw this haggard looking guy and I was already having double mind.. and I asked him again and he said is for photoshoot that I can even shoot for three different products,with mixed feelings I followed him got to the place and it turn out to be new life gnld…

I told the guy to give me my transport or will make him regret it..only for his senior colleagues to rally around me telling me to wait for the shoot to start..

I got angry left and to the station I went…am still at the station now ..funny enough the guy was saying funny stuff like he want me to succeed that is why he schemed me

Wahala for Monday morning..but trust my vindictive nature.him go see pepper

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...