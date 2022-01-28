How Much Can You Steal? How Much Can You Spend? – Simi To Nigerian Government

How Much Can You Steal? How Much Can You Spend? – Simi Blasts Nigerian Government

Popular Nigerian Singer, Simi has criticized corrupt Nigerian leaders over the poor state of the country, IGBERETV reports.

Simi wondered why the government fails to see the bigger picture of making the country work for the benefit of everyone.

She wrote on Twitter;

”I do not, for the life of me, understand how the government does not see how they, we have so much much much more to gain if they actually fixed the country. Why are they blind to the big picture. How much can you steal? How much can you spend? Why can’t you help your people?”

https://twitter.com/SympLySimi/status/1486696911973363723?t=wbfOmt_NOg6jOo5eJ5-Lng&s=19

