A guide on how much of your income should be used to pay rent.

If your salary or fixed income is 40,000 Naira per month, for example, you shouldn’t live in a house where the rent is 80,000 or not more than 120,000 Naira (the lower the better).

This helps you not to live above your means. Your landlords and landladies deserve their rent in due time.

This doesn’t apply to those living abroad who pay rent monthly and business people.

