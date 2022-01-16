How Super Eagles Celebrated Their Win Against Sudan (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

See How The Super Eagles Celebrated Their Win Against Sudan.

They beat Sudan 3-1 in the match they played on Saturday. They now qualify for the round of 16.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW..

[flash=]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXVmfRiRpn0[/flash]

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: