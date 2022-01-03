“How To Respect Yourself In 2022”

Compliments of the Season to you all. Here are some things to do in 2022 if you don’t want to be disrespected.

(1) Stop looking for who is not looking for you.

(2) Stop begging.

(3) Stop saying more than is necessary.

(4) When people disrespect you, confront them immediately.

(5) Don’t eat other people’s food more than they eat yours.

(6) Reduce how you visit some people, especially if they don’t visit you as well

(7) Invest in yourself. Make yourself happy. Stop entertaining gossip about other people.

(9) Think before you talk. 80% of how people value you is because of what comes out of your mouth.

(10) Always look your best. Dress the way you should be addressed.

(11) Be an achiever. Get busy with your goals.

(12) Respect your time.

(13) Don’t stay in a relationship where you don’t feel respected and valued. Walk away.

(14) Learn to spend money on yourself. That’s how people will learn to spend on you.

(15) Be scarce sometimes.

(16) Be a giver more than a receiver.

(17) Don’t go where you are not invited. And when invited don’t overstay your welcome.

(18) Treat people exactly the way they deserve.

(19) Except they owe you money, two call attempts is enough. If they value you they will call you back.

(20) Be good at what you do. Be the best.

I hope you learn from this, thanks.

Feel free to add yours!!!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...