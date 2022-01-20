How Well Do You Know Some Of These Land Documents And Titles?

LAND DOCUMENTS AND LAND TITLES.

SURVEY.

This is a document that measure the boundary of a parcel of land to give an accurate measurement and description of the land.

EXCISION.

An excised land that has been released by the government to the indigens of the area who originally owned the land before the government acquired it.

This means that the land is no longer under government acquisition and processing the C of O is possible.

GAZETTE.

A gazette is an official record book, where all special government details, are spelt out, detailed and recorded.

A gazette will show the communities and villages that have been granted excision and the number of acres or hectares of land that the government has given to them.

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY (C of O)

It’s a land document issued by the state government to officially lease any land under the state to you (the applicant), for 99years.

As already indicated above, all lands belong to the government.

A C of O however is the officially recognized land document for demonstrating rights to a land.

It is usually granted for a fixed term of 99yrs and 25years for for agricultural lands.

It is usually granted for a fixed term of 99yrs and 25years for for agricultural lands.

What happens after 99years?

The response to this for now, remains that the buyer can renew the certificate of occupancy when it expires.

*Please note*: there are *kinds* of C of O, there is a *normal* C of O and there is *a Global* C of O and also we have types i.e. Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Agricultural C of O.

GOVERNOR’S CONSENT.

It’s a land document that is obtained whenever you buy a land with C of O.

It’s the land document that let’s the Governor and the general public know that the

Land in question has changed hands.

DEED OF ASSIGNMENT.

It’s actually a document that shows that you are now the new owner of the land.

It is an agreement between the seller of a land/property and the buyer, showing evidence that the seller has transferred all his rights, titles, interest and ownership of the land to the buyer.

RECEIPT

This land document is the least of all and it’s just for the seller to acknowledge that he/she has received the due money he/she wants to sell the land.

As simple as this document may seem or appear like, it is still very important for future purposes.

CONTRACT OF SALE.

This is a contract between two or more parties in which the seller agrees to

sell and the buyer agrees to buy a real estate property.

The contract outlines the terms and conditions for the sale and purchase of the property.

