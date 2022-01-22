Huge Antarctica Snow Cruiser Is Missing Since 1940 (Photos)

Imagine we’re in the 1930s, and you’ve been tasked with engineering a vehicle capable of traversing or crossing the Antarctica’s freezing vast wastelands.

Why

There was a global race to claim areas of the Antarctica with the promise of massive oil, coal, and mineral reserves under the ice.

So, where would you begin?

This is how the Antarctic Snow Cruiser was born.

It was a 55 ft long, 20 ft wide, weighing more than 34 tonnes, it was designed to hold five explorers who worked and slept aboard while exploring the uncharted regions of Antarctica.

The massive Antarctic Snow Cruiser was designed and built from 1937 to 1939 by scientists and engineers at Chicago’s Armour Institute of Technology intended to facilitate transport in Antarctica during the United States Antarctic Service Expedition (1939 – 1941).

In addition to all of the instruments and tools required for such a journey, the Snow Cruiser also carried a survey plane tied to its roof.

The Antarctic Snow Cruiser as it appeared on August 16, 1940, immediately after emerging from its winter berth.

https://www.theatlantic.com/photo/2016/01/the-antarctic-snow-cruiser-updated/424851/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...