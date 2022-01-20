Huge Explosion Hits Bogoso, Ghana. Scores Feared Dead (Video)

Multiple people were killed in a “huge explosion” that took place after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle carrying explosives in Ghana Thursday, according to police and one eyewitness.



CNN

Public Emergency Alert Update!

Reference to our earlier emergency public notice, the Police have taken charge of the situation providing security to enable the emergency workers including the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO and the Ambulance Service to manage the situation.

The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway.

An appeal is also being made to nearby towns to open up their classrooms, churches etc to accommodate surviving victims.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.

Most of the victims have been rescued and are on admission at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality.

Reinforcement of resources and personnel have been dispatched to the area to assist in the handling of the incident.

We continue to urge the public to remain calm as we manage the situation.

Further updates regarding the emergency evacuation of the injured will be communicated in due course.



Ghana Police Service

I have just received a briefing on the circumstances that led to an explosion in Apiate near Bogoso, in the Western Region, resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties belonging to residents. It is a truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident, and I extend, on behalf of Government, deep condolences to the families of the deceased, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery.

The Police, Armed Forces and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are co-ordinating efforts to contain the situation, and I have also instructed NADMO to see to it that rapid relief is brought to residents of the town.

Government will spare no effort to ensure a rapid return to a situation of normalcy for residents of Apiate.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (Ghana’s President)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vTQNdOWrBk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WH9kkY5237Y

