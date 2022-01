President Muhammadu Buhari says he has given his best to Nigeria and he expects citizens to acknowledge the same after he leaves office.

Mr Buhari said this in an interview with the NTA aired on Thursday.

What I am expecting is for Nigerians to say this man has done his best, the Nigerian leader said in the interview monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

He said he plans to take a well-deserved rest after leaving office in about 17 months.



