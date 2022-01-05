‘I Am Not Getting Married Now, Small Olosho Still Dey My Blood’ – Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has said that he shouldn’t be asked when he wants to get married, IgbereTV reports.

The cross-dresser stated that chilling with “the billionaire”‘ is all he wants and marriage is not in his “dictionary” at the moment.

Bobrisky wrote on Instagram;

“Small olosho still they my blood

You all can be getting married no problem, sha be inviting me let me come and be eating rice.

Marriage is not in my own dictionary at the moment.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYTVGY-oKkj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

