‘I Attempted Suicide Over My Leaked Nude Plastic Surgery Photo – BBNaija Star (Pics)

Reality TV star, Oluwabusayo Abiri, popularly known as Khloe has opened up on how she felt when her surgery picture leaked on the internet.

Khloe confirmed that she is the woman in the now-viral photo of naked woman on a plastic surgeon’s table.

Recounting how she felt when the picture was leaked, Khloe said: “You can post anything about me on the internet but I never want to post my naked picture online. I was suicidal, dead for almost 24 hours. Thanks to Alex.She and my younger sister banged on my door and took me to the hospital. I drank Dettol and all the soap washer in the apartment when my surgery picture leaked. My fear was, what will my parents say?

