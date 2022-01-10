‘I Bought Peak Milk And Milo For ₦4,700’

I don’t really know where this country is heading to,just yesterday I bought a tin of peak milk and milo for 4700 naira, small can for that matter. I can’t figure out how the less privileged are surviving in this country. God help us.

