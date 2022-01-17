I Cannot Attack Tinubu, Our Friendship Is Deep-Rooted – Orji Kalu

Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu, has said he cannot attack the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, adding that their friendship is deep-rooted.

Kalu said this while exonerating himself from media reports that he, in a recent interview, attacked Tinubu when he said he would contest against the APC chieftain for the party’s 2023 presidential ticket if zoned to the South.

The former governor of Abia State, through his media office, said, “I told Nigerians that I would contest against Tinubu if the ticket is zoned to the South. APC is a democratic party that allows every qualified member to vote and be voted for. It is not owned or managed by an individual. If I said I was going to contest against Tinubu doesn’t mean I attacked him. I cannot attack him for any reason.

“It is said that few elements are trying to twist my statement to score cheap political goal. I am not distracted. My friendship with Tinubu is deep-rooted and I am not quarrelling with him. I am not against his ambition of becoming the president. It is the choice of the party to determine who becomes her presidential candidate,” he said.



https://punchng.com/i-cannot-attack-tinubu-our-friendship-is-deep-rooted-says-orji-kalu/

