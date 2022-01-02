I Didn’t See It Coming — Mo Bimpe Speaks On Her Marriage To Lateef Adedimeji (Pics)

Actress Mo Bimpe has narrated how her friendship with her colleague Lateef Adedimeji blossomed into a relationship that led to marriage, Igbere TV reports.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Friday night, the newly wed said that she did not know she would end up being Lateef’s wife.

Stating that their relationship started in March 2021, Bimpe said at some point in their friendship, Lateef Adedimeji wanted more.

She added that he was relentless and knew what he wanted even when she was behaving childishly.

“The plan was always to be happy, to do me regardless and live above inhibitions but I wasn’t prepared for the twist, I prayed for the rain and then I saw hurricane, I prayed for the sun and before I knew it, there was a wild fire, Omo I didn’t even know what to believe.

“So there was all my life and that one time, there were people’s projects and trust me to give my all, there were stories on blogs and I didn’t even know how to react, but I started the year 2021 as MISS OYEBADE and I ended the year as MRS ADEDIMEJI … believe me I didn’t see that coming.

“Sometime in MARCH, it became more clearer to me that my best friend wanted more, dude was relentless, he knew what he wanted and as childish as I was, he was patient, it was a no brainer, I gave love a chance and today I’m happy for it,” she wrote.

Bimpe also expressed love for her husband and appreciated him for always being by her side and making her laugh always.

“I love you today and a day after forever, you’re the real definition of skin deep happiness and I promise to be your girl everyday and three times on Sundays, thank you for everything ESPECIALLY FOR ALWAYS MAKING ME LAUGH FOOLISHLY. I’m glad we’re locked together forever.

“Hello 2022, I’m ready, I’m married but I’m also gingered to be the best version of me, I have my husband as my number one fan, I’m ready for the grind,” she wrote in parts.

The couple wedding on December 22, 2021.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYM1WDNoxzf/?utm_medium=copy_link

