I Don’t Believe In Religion – Wizkid

Nigerian star, Wizkid has revealed he does not believe in religion.

Wizkid made this known in a post on his Snapchat handle on Wednesday.

The Essence crooner claimed that age does not represent one’s intelligence.

Wizkid on the post said he knows grown people who are stupid.

“I don’t wake up sad, I don’t wake up poor in life, in health and in spirit and I don’t wake up with hate in my heart.

“Don’t waste your life with temporary situations. Live life, Age isn’t a representation of how smart you are.

“I known plenty stupid grown people too. And I don’t believe in religion,” he said.

