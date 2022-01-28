I Don’t Have Time To Reflect On Haters’ Dislike — Regina Daniels Poses With Her Car

Actress Regina Daniels has stated that she is not bothered about haters liking her, Igbere TV reports.

The 21-year-old said this in an Instagram post on Thursday.

According to actress, she does not have the time to reflect or who likes or dislikes her.

She said: ” You might not like me but I am lust and obsessed with me. So I haven’t had time to reflect on your likes and dislikes.

Regina Daniels recently urged her fans to look beyond her pretty face adding that behind it is a ‘resilient, strong, hardworking yet humble boss’.

Sharing stunning photos of herself, she wrote: “Don’t let the pretty face fool you….Behind it lives a resilient, strong, hardworking yet humble Boss.”

Regina is married to businessman Ned Nwoko.

They have a son together.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CZO8gotN6nv/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...