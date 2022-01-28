I Don’t Have Time To Reflect On Haters’ Dislike — Regina Daniels Poses With Her Car

Actress Regina Daniels has stated that she is not bothered about haters liking her, Igbere TV reports.
The 21-year-old said this in an Instagram post on Thursday.
According to actress, she does not have the time to reflect or who likes or dislikes her.
She said: ” You might not like me but I am lust and obsessed with me. So I haven’t had time to reflect on your likes and dislikes.
Regina Daniels recently urged her fans to look beyond her pretty face adding that behind it is a ‘resilient, strong, hardworking yet humble boss’.
Sharing stunning photos of herself, she wrote: “Don’t let the pretty face fool you….Behind it lives a resilient, strong, hardworking yet humble Boss.”
Regina is married to businessman Ned Nwoko.
They have a son together.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CZO8gotN6nv/?utm_medium=copy_link