I Endorsed Tinubu Two Years Ago, I Have Now Withdrawn My Support – Dele Momodu

Aare Dele Momodu, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied endorsing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former Lagos State gover­nor for presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

In a statement he issued on Saturday, Momodu who accused Tinubu’s media handlers of mischief said an article he wrote two years ago is now being circulated to create a false impression that he is backing Tinubu’s candidacy for the number one office of the land in 2023.

He said he withdrew support for Tinubu due to his failure to tell President Muhammadu Buhari the truth over the ill-treatment of Southerners just because he wanted to become President.

He said “In all honesty, I do not know who the media handlers of ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU are but I can reasonably confirm that they’ve been fumbling too much by being so cheap, unimaginative and jejune in their campaigns. Are they not ashamed that several people, including the respected DR AKINWUMI ADESINA of the African Development Bank, have publicly denied endorsing TINUBU for the 2023 Presidential election because of this unfortunate desperation to sell him as the only candidate of APC in 2023”.

“Now, I’m their latest victim. An article I wrote two years ago about TINUBU has suddenly become a fresh endorsement in 2022. What chicanery is this? While I have tremendous respect for ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU, his handlers have no right to engage in pure mischief by abusing our relationship”.

” They’ve even made pamphlets of my article. But unknown to them, a lot of water has passed under the bridge since I wrote that article and I have my cogent reasons for not joining APC – PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI’s divisiveness and the culpable silence of TINUBU and the Vice President PROFESSOR YEMI OSINBAJO in condoning his excesses and keeping mute in the face of barefaced tyranny”.

” Southern Leaders who crave to be President have failed to protect their own people from the blistering attacks they’ve endured under the Buhari government, most especially the people of the South East”.

” The whole country is in turmoil and Northern Leaders have been more courageous in telling Buhari the blatant truth while ours have been so cowardly because of their insatiable propensity for power…

I have other reasons…

I earnestly ask the spin doctors to delete my name from their reckless and self seeking endorsements”…

