I Felt Suicidal After Youtuber’s Prostitution Allegation – Cardi B

American rapper, Belcalis Almánzar, popularly known as Cardi B, has stated that she felt suicidal after being accused of prostitution by a popular YouTuber, Tasha K.

Cardi B testified in federal court as the vlogger was being tried in Georgia after the rapper filed a defamation suit against her, TMZ reported.

During the court proceeding on Thursday, Cardi B stated that she wanted to commit suicide “over the things” the blogger said about her.

Tasha had in 2018 and 2019 made several video posts about Cardi B, claiming that the rapper had been a prostitute and had contracted multiple sexually transmitted diseases.

The claims led to Cardi B’s lawsuit against Tasha, who didn’t take it well when she was served court papers.

“I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband,” Cardi B was quoted as saying in court, adding thats she felt like she didn’t deserve her first child, Kulture.

This happened shortly after Cardi B and her rapper husband, Offset, welcomed their first child, Kulture.

During her testimony on Thursday, Cardi B eventually broke down in tears after repeating that the ordeal made her feel suicidal.

The trial, however, was adjourned till Tuesday.

Source: https://punchng.com/i-felt-suicidal-cardi-b-testifies-after-youtubers-prostitution-allegation/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...