‘I Have Been Noticing Strange Marks On My Body Recently Anytime I Wake Up’ (Pics)

Good day everyone. Please I need help/ advice on my issue. Few months back I started noticing some strange Marks/patterns/shape on my body both day and night immediately I wake up and the thing would disappear like 1hr after(any moment I sleep and wake up).

The saddest part of it was, it has spread to all the people that live with me in the house (we are 5 in the house) the same shape and patterns. It appears in our both left and right arms, thighs, back, shoulders, even face at times, that one usually looks like tribal marks and later disappears.

When it started initially, immediately I wake up I would feel weak, tired and lightheaded but all those symptoms has subsided now remains that strange Marks appearance and disappearance.

Although, I am still experiencing undescribable sore throat, it started like 2months ago, a month after the mark incidence (I feel as if some worms are there especially if I swallow saliva) also feeling as if something is moving in my body and if I put my finger to any where I feel the movement, it pulsates. Sometimes if I stay alone during the day, that thing would just make me feel sleepy and I will sleep off like 2-4hrs waking up tired with marks. I have spent plenty money on drugs, fasted and prayed even also went for special prayers.

Please what should I do again? Please help me.

