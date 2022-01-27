I Have Fulfilled Many Promises On Infrastructure – Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday said he has fulfilled many of his promises, especially in the area of infrastructure development for the people of Ile-Ife and Modakeke in the state.

Oyetola spoke at separate rallies held in Modakeke and Ile-Ife during his tour to Ife Central and Ife East local government areas of the state.

He then requested for continuous support and commitment from the members of the All Progressives Congress with an assurance to do more, if given chance of another term in office.

He said, “I trust the people of Ife and Modakeke, you have always stuck to your words, you have promised to be with me for second term project and I trust you to do as pledged.

“I have fulfilled many of my promises on Infrastructure in Ife and Modakeke and I am assuring of you of more infrastructure. I am here to promise that once you stand by us, we will meet your expectations.

“With what I am seeing here, I am not afraid and I’m sure that whatever type of primary the party endorses, either direct or indirect, with your support I will be victorious. Be patient, as we move on, many people would be appointed into position.

“We can only spread infrastructure and political development when we are in power, so work more to ensure that the party, and I retain the seat of power to spread more dividends of democracy within the party and to the general populace.”

Speaking further, Oyetola also urged members of the party to work towards resolution of whatever misunderstanding within the party to ensure unity and focus on the July governorship poll.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/ive-fulfilled-many-promises-on-infrastructure-says-oyetola/%3famp

