I Have Money, I’m Ready To Take Peoples’ Wives — Zazu Star, Portable (Video)

Fast-rising singer, Portable Zazu has announced his decision to use his fame and money to snatch people’s wives and girlfriends as he sends a stern warning to men in a new video.

Portable who is currently trending in Nigerian with his new song, ‘Zazu’ featuring YBNL boss, Olamide disclosed in the video that he has made a lot of money now perhaps from his hit song.

You would recall that Wizkid, Davido and some celebrities gifted him thousands of dollars and recently, he was gifted a Range Rover, Igbere TV reports.

In the video, he recounted how some big men used their money chop his wife and now that he has money, it is revenge for him and advised men to hide their girlfriends and wives because he is coming for them.

“When I was broke a rich man used money to sleep with my wife now I have money I will use it to sleep with Peoples wives” he said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSqJsPjCxdI

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYTkfphJY5r/?utm_medium=copy_link

