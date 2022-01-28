I Have Never Loved Anyone Like Wizkid In My Lifetime – Jada Pollock

American-born talent manager, Jada Pollock says she has never loved anyone in her life like she loves her baby daddy and Nigerian music star, Wizkid.

Jada who is the mother of Wizkid’s son, Zion, stated this on Friday via her Twitter handle after a fan asked her if she loves the singer, IGBERETV reports.

“With all my heart! I have never loved anyone like this in my lifetime. Our love is magical,” Jada replied the fan.

https://twitter.com/jada3_p/status/1486890112386576384?t=DO-WVf9dBy4OiEKPDBL9ow&s=19

Jada Pollock, on Thursday revealed that she found it degrading to be referred to as a third baby mama to Wizkid.

“I think about this…It’s so degrading & discriminating when I’m referred to as Wizkid’s 3rd baby mother before addressing me professionally by my name.The credit of my Journey/experience is so underrated.The sad thing is,it’s our own blogs that don’t heighten & uplift each other.” She wrote.

https://twitter.com/jada3_p/status/1486902463579963396?t=1BlVTsp9scVF9kQrIN5vrg&s=19

Being the mother of Wizkid’s third child, Zion, earned Pollock the nomenclature of ‘Wizkid’s third baby mama.’

Jada met Wizkid in 2012 while she was still managing popular American-based singer, Chris Bown.

She then became Wizkid’s manager but their relationship became more than just professional. She gave birth to Zion in 2017.

https://igberetvnews.com/1413407/never-loved-anyone-like-wizkid-lifetime-jada-pollock/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...