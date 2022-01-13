‘I Just Collected My Passport. If Una Like Vote For … Na Japa I Dey So’ (Pix)

I just collected my international passport today . If una like vote for tinubu. Na Japa I dey so
I cannot come and waste another 8yrs of my life on earth like the Buhari tenure that I just survived. I don’t want to survive life. I want to live life
