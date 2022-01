Got a call from a friend who is 23 without much family support (orphans) that she ran some tests and is a month pregnant.

She needs advice on what to do?

She has little or no family support system to cater for a child

So thinking of termination of pregnancy but naive on how to go about it

Any suggestions on what to do exactly

