‘I Just Got My Family Inheritance; I Need Your Advice’

Hello Nairalanders,

So straight to the point. Please I need your advice about two things.

1. I just got my inheritance and I got cash of 8M and there’s this popular belief of people squandering their inheritance,I don’t want that to be my portion so which business can I invest it into. For context, I currently have a job and I’m not ready to quit so please put that into consideration.

2. My younger brother is still a student so he has asked me to save his portion of 6M in bank until he graduates but I don’t think that’s a good idea. I would rather he put it in some form of secure investment that will be yielding something. Kindly give us suggestions.

May the soul of my beloved Father continue to rest in peace. Amen

