I Made ₦18m Last Year, Sold My Car To Build A House – Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has revealed how much he made last year and what he did with the money, WonderTV Media reports.

The self-acclaimed ‘Richest Nollywood Actor’ stated that he used the eighteen million naira (N18,000,000) to buy plots of land in Anambra State. He also claimed that he sold his car and invested in his house project.

The actor made known that he does not make money to show off on social media as his colleagues do. He questioned people who drive flashy cars and do not have a house of their own.

“I made 18 million naira last year, bought more plots of land in Anambra and currently building a house. I do not show off on social media because every Kobo I make goes into my building project which I started in 2019. Most people do not know that I sold my car just to invest into my house project what is the essence of driving flashy cars around Lagos without a house of your own?”, he said.

