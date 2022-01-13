‘I No Dey Give Women Belle Again, I Don Change’ – 2baba Idibia (Video)

Nigerian music icon, Innocent Ujah Idibia has said he has stopped impregnating women.

The singer said women should feel free to mingle with him as he no longer put girls in the family way.

IDOMA VOICE observed that the Okpokwu-born Africa Queen crooner stated this at the just-concluded Idoma International Carnival in Otukpo, Benue State.

The singer, who was one of the invited artistes at the carnival, said he can now control his third leg.

He said, “E be like some babe dey fear to shout, make una no fear, I no dey give belle like that again. I don change, ask anybody, they will tell you I am innocent.

The 46-year-old has 7 kids from three women.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GU03iP2GQww

SOURCE>>>>https://www.idomavoice.com/2022/01/i-no-longer-impregnate-women-ive-changed-2face-idibia-video.html

