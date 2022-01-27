‘I Paid ₦200k For A One Way Offence In Lagos’. Share Your LASTMA Experience (Pix)

I recently was made to pay N200,000 for a one way offence in Lagos state. This one way had no sign on the road, posed no threat to commuters or oncoming vehicles, the road intact is a useless road, yet it was a one way. LASTMA officials stand by the end of the road to victimized people. Insult you fight you and still take your car.

One other guy paid same N200,000 because he cleared off the way and parked in a one way when his car over heated. Instead of these officers to render him help they took him to the office booked him and made him pay 200k or stand the risk of forfeiting his vehicle

Other payments were N200,000(3rd guy) N100,000 by one old man who just came to Lagos from abeokuta to drop a passenger with N20,000. LASTMA tolled his vehicle and spoilt the shaft.

This is very sad in the end.

What is your story

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...