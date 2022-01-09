I Ran Out Of My Marriage After 2 Weeks – Tribal Marks Model, Adetutu

I’m Sorely Disappointed In Marriage; Marriage Is Not For Me – Tribal Marks Model, Adetutu

Nigerian Tribal marks model, Adetutu has taken to Facebook to share her thoughts about marriage, IGBERETV reports.

Adetutu who stated that marriage is not for her, disclosed that she was “sorely disappointed in marriage that she ran out two weeks after engagement”. She added that she now has two children and is contented with that.

I’m sorely disappointed in marriage that I ran out two weeks after engagement. I no do, marriage is not for me. Abeg, I don born two and I’m so contented with them like this.



