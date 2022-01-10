I Sacrificed My Sense For Love — BBNaija’s Vee

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Vee has sparked reactions online after making a revelation about herself and her relationship, Igbere TV reports.

Vee who has allegedly ended her relationship with former housemate and model, Neo Akpofure over undisclosed reasons as they have not been seen together for some time now was asked to share that very important thing she ever sacrificed for love.

In her response, the reality TV star and singer revealed that she sacrificed her sense for love.

Nigerians have reacted differently to her claim and they have scolded her for talking about her crashed relationship in public.

This comes a few days after a video that captured Neo and Venita hugging tightly and cheered by some of their fans and friends who were present after they met each other probably for the first time after a long while hit the internet.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0BwTeWEMCpE

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CYb4ylIFdim/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...