I Should Die If I Fail To Take A Bullet For Davido – Isreal DMW (Video)

Logistic manager of superstar Afrobeat singer, Isreal DMW, swears to lay down his life for his boss, Davido Adeleke.

Isreal in a video is seen performing ritualistic rites to a god whom he sworn to on always having the back of Davido.

He further noted that the god should take his life should he ever fail to fulfill his commitment to the DMW boss.

“If I no fit take bullet for you, my oga, make I die, make obatokpe kill me,” he said.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZRiX9LF2Em/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Watch the video below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1srMCqmvZQ?

