I Sold My Range Rover To Complete This House In 2021 – Nkechi Blessing (Pix)

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Sunday Blessing has revealed the best decision she made in 2021, IGBERETV reports.

According to the actress, selling her Range Rover to complete her house was her best decision in 2021.

The actress recently completed her new house which she said was her greatest achievement in 2021.

She shared a photo of herself and her new house on her Instagram handle, with the caption;

“The best decision I made in 2021 was selling my Range Rover to complete this beauty behind me. Tnk God for the space bus I bought for my mum. Shey landlady for Dey trek by now. it’s 2022 Try set your priorities right. A car is never an achievement but a necessity,a means of transporting you from one place to another. This is my own opinion and I did not call for a debate..Choose what ever works for you pls..Just saying respectfully #unstoppable #ogoagbaye”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYjLI_hoHhK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...