I Suffered Pain For 11 Years — Comedian Josh2funny Speaks After Surgery (Pics)

Skit maker Josh Alfred aka Josh2funny has said that he suffered pain for 11 years over an undisclosed illness, Igbere TV reports.

The 31-year revealed this in an Instagram post as he expressed gratitude to God for a successful surgery and speedy recovery.

“This is my testimony. I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly. Long story short, thank God for a successful surgery and quick recovery.

“God bless all the doctors that did their best and my family that stood beside me especially @binataste for the confidence and encouragement.”

Josh also prayed for his fans, stating that if any of them were sick, they would receive their healing.

“Sometimes, we don’t know what people go through. We need to always check on people and if you are sick here. God will surely heal you. Amen,” he wrote.

The comedian had taken to his Instagram story a couple of weeks ago to share pictures of himself at the hospital during the surgery.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-lt9_YIryQQ

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CY6B6aDKcl4/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...