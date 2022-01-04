I Want To Be Abia Governor – Chikwe Udensi

Interpol Systems Consultant and renowned philanthropist, Sir Chikwe Udensi has declared that he wants to be governor of Abia State come 2023, ABN TV reports.

This is even as he insists that he has the drive, capacity, motive, and motivation to lead God’s Own State.

“Of course, I want to be the governor of Abia State. I have the capacity, I have the drive, I have the motive, I have the motivation, I also have enough hard balls to play the hard game.

“I’m going to go for the governorship of Abia State and God willing, I will take that position and Abians will be better off for it,” he said.

The APGA chieftain who spoke to newsmen in Ohafia on Monday during the pensioners and elderly persons palliatives and cash distribution organised by his non-governmental organisation, Chikwe Udensi Foundation noted that Abia has lagged behind in quality leadership, insisting that he will be in the governorship race to make the difference.

He took a swipe at the federal and state governments for not doing enough to alleviate the sufferings of the masses, accusing them of insensitivity.

Sir Udensi said the economic situation in the country is pathetic on the ground of insecurity which he said has affected every other thing in the country.

He urged the government to put its instrumentality in place to ensure that Nigerians are secured so that the economy will experience a boost again.



