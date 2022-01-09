I Was Addicted To Pornography And Promiscuity — Banky W

Popular Nigerian singer, Banky W who also doubles as a pastor has revealed he once struggled with promiscuity and pornography, IgbereTV reports.

In a recent interview with The Visibility Lunch Hour, the media personalty added that God helped him with his struggles. “In the eyes of the world I was a successful artiste, but I still felt empty and wretched. There were things I was struggling with on a personal basis. Everything from promiscuity to pornography just, real things that people struggled with on a personal basis.

This is now getting to areas where one feel that one is in bondage and one is trying to clean oneself. So you are just stuck in this place of feeling far from God, feeling separated from God. Feeling that I have made a little bit of money but I am still not happy.

“I have been fortunate to be able to do what I love for a living, for a long time. I am grateful for the small success we have experienced in music, in film, in other ventures. But there is what I like to call a God shaped void inside every man.Until you start to fill that void with God, you will find that you will come up short regardless of what success you have or how successful or happy you may seem.in the eyes of the world.

There is an emptiness you feel when you are disconnected from that source. It is a purpose thing, not a pay thing. It’s a meaning thing not about money. That’s why you see some of this billionaires pass away on their own account,” he said.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYf9OazMgA7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d6J3cEKHONM

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...