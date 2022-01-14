‘I Was Born To Die Single. I Will Never Get Married!’ – Nairaland AlphaMale

I’m 30 years old now and frankly speaking, I know I’m never gonna get married!

Even my father sent me a Whatsapp message some weeks ago with a bold text saying “never get married my boy!” ” you’re my son, and I’ll never lie to you”. He’s living a miserable life with the stupid witch he put in his house. But nobody forced him to get married! So he’s getting the taste of his own medicine!

Even if he didn’t tell me any of this, I already knew my destiny. I knew I was born to die single and nobody will take this wonderful single life away from me!

