I Was Engaged, Working Two Jobs At 17 – BBNaija Star, Maria

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Maria Chike on Saturday revealed that she was engaged and working two jobs at age 17, Igbere TV reports.

The reality star made this known on Twitter, during a question and answer session.

The 29-year-old ex-air hostess also revealed that she was living alone and attending university at 17 years old.

Replying to the question about what she was doing at 17, Maria wrote, “Living alone, engaged, working two jobs and university.”

Maria came to limelight when she participated in the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye edition in 2021.

She recently bragged that every man wants to be with her.



https://twitter.com/MariaChike/status/1487484953822650377?t=wUhG9NlEjy1Vv6n6bG0sSw&s=19

