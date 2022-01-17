‘I Was Part Of Them. How Do I Report Romance Scammers In My Family?’

Please, how do I go about reporting an international romance scamming syndicate that I was a part of years ago?

The person I was and the things I did in the past, I do them no more for I have seen the light and the result of my “magic”. The “magic” I did, I have seen the result of and it is not pretty. It is demonic and basically taking someone else’s life-force.

Upon sharing the truth, I became a pariah and labelled “mentally ill” by these so-called members of my family who are still very much involved in that life and refuse to stop the lifestyle.

I am not religious but now that I know better, I have come to understand the difference between right and wrong.

Because I have kept this inside for years, it resulted to me having anger issues that had me stabbed in Nov 2020 and almost losing my life. Luckily, I was spared and a part of me believes it is for this purpose.

Please, good people of Nairaland…I need help because I can no longer let sleeping dogs lie.

The truth weighs heavy inside my heart and is screaming to be let out.

I know my life will be in danger but at this point, death is no longer scary because i have been shown that we are not from Earth.

Lalasticlala

Justwise

