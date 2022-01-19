“I Was Served An Eviction Notice While My Rent Hasn’t Expired. Please Help

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Good morning everyone.
Please I had a shop I was making use of till I gained admission 8nto the university and still paid for the shop without use for over 2 years…
After the pandemic in 2020, I decided to rent the shop out cause I was seriously affected and was already in my final year… I paid two years rent for the shop, running from February 2021to January 2023. Then I got a letter about rent increase, few months it was followed by the court order…

Please is this right? What should I do ?
The first picture is the receipt I was issued after payment, the 2nd is the increase letter and then the one sent from the court.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: