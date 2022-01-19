“I Was Served An Eviction Notice While My Rent Hasn’t Expired. Please Help

Good morning everyone.

Please I had a shop I was making use of till I gained admission 8nto the university and still paid for the shop without use for over 2 years…

After the pandemic in 2020, I decided to rent the shop out cause I was seriously affected and was already in my final year… I paid two years rent for the shop, running from February 2021to January 2023. Then I got a letter about rent increase, few months it was followed by the court order…

Please is this right? What should I do ?

The first picture is the receipt I was issued after payment, the 2nd is the increase letter and then the one sent from the court.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...