I Was Surprised Whitemoney Visited Me – MC Oluomo (Video)

Musiliu Akinsanya, the Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, aka MC Oluomo, has expressed surprise as reality TV star, Whitemoney, paid him a visit.

MC Oluomo said this on his Instagram page on Friday as he shared a video of the visit, where he was discussing with Whitemoney.

Born Hazel Onoduenyi, Whitemoney gained prominence in 2021 after winning the sixth edition of the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

The NURTW boss, while talking about the visit, also noted that he had a fruitful discussion with the reality TV star.

He wrote, “I was surprised when the winner of BBNaija season 6, Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi a.k.a Whitemoney @whitemoney_ paid me a courtesy visit. I had a fruitful discussion with him and I must confess it was nice having him around.”

