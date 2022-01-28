I Will Consult Lagosians Before Deciding On A Second Term – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says he will consult Lagosians before making a decision on whether to run for a second term in office in the 2023 general elections or not.

The governor made this known on Friday while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme monitored by The PUNCH.

The 56-year-old governor, who assumed office in May 2019, would be completing his first term in office by May 2023, and he is constitutionally permitted to be in office for one more term of four years if the electorate so decide.

Sanwo-Olu had clinched the ticket of the All Progressives Congress for the 2019 governorship election in Lagos defeating the then governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who was in office for just a term.

Ambode, the first Lagos governor to stay in office for four years since the return to democracy in 1999, was said to have been kicked out due to intra-party squabbles after APC leader and strong man of Lagos politics, Bola Tinubu, anointed Sanwo-Olu.

The PUNCH had reported that Sanwo-Olu backed Tinubu’s presidential ambition on Thursday, saying the ex-governor of Lagos between 1999 and 2007 is the most capable individual to succeed the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) in May 2023.

Asked during the television programme on Friday about his political future and whether he has a plan for a second term as Lagos governor, Sanwo-Olu said, “As we speak, we’ve done two-thirds of our time, about 66 per cent because we count it every day. The field is not open yet; the race has not been declared open but for me, this four years that I have promised my citizens, I put in every bit of my sweat into it.”

Continuing, Sanwo-Olu marked the script of his administration as “doing a very good job”, adding that the citizens would decide whether to allow his cabinet complete what it started.

“I will ask, I will consult, that is how you get it done, keep your focus on, try and finish very strong. When it is time for us to all of the politicking, we will do it,” he said of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

https://punchng.com/second-term-what-i-will-do-before-making-my-decision-known-sanwo-olu/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...