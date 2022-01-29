I Will Feed Them Every Month Until I Die — Jaruma Makes Donations To Prisoners (Pix)

Self-acclaimed sex therapist Hauwa Mohammed aka Jaruma has donated food items to the inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Suleja center, Igbere TV reports.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the businesswoman uploaded a video of people dropping cartons of noodles, rice and other food items in front of the prison.

Jaruma also promised to make monthly donations to the inmates until her death.

She said: “I will feed them every month until the day I die. I will send them everything they need once every month until the day I die.”

She also called on the public to join her in making donations to the prisoners.

Speaking further, Jaruma threatened to abuse anyone who attacks her.

“Please don’t abuse Jaruma because if you abuse Jaruma, I swear to God Almighty I’ll abuse you back,” she said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ny0hEHwKIgI

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...