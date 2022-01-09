‘I Will Keep Salah Quiet In Super Eagles Vs Pharaohs’ – Zaidu Sanusi

Super Eagles left-back, Zaidu Sanusi, has promised to do everything possible to keep Egypt’s star man, Mohammed Salah, quiet when they clash in the opening match of AFCON 2021 Group D at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua, on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

Zaidu told Completesports.com before the Super Eagles departed Abuja for Garoua that he was not scared of the responsibility of marking out the dangerous Mohammed Salah at AFCON

“I have played against Salah in his Liverpool colors twice this season in the champions league and I am not afraid to play against him again. Thought we lost both legs of UEFA champions League, but I was able to minimize his forays and reduce his influence in the two defeats,” the FC Porto defender told Completesports.com.

“Having played against him, I am confident that we can keep him quiet and stop the Egyptians’ attack from hurting us. We have a young team and good attack that can score goals, so the Egyptians should fear us too. I believe we can beat them if we get our tactics right,”

Zaidu added: “On if we can win 2021 AFCON, I will say we are among the favorites, but we have to try and qualify from the group first. We want to win and make our own history. It’s not going to be easy, but by the grace of God, we can make it happen.”

The Super Eagles’ clash with the Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday will precede the second Group D match of the day – Sudan versus Guinea-Bissau, also billed for the same venue.

