I Will Not Tolerate Anyone Who Hurts My Child – Tonto Dikeh

Actress Tonto Dikeh has said that she would not tolerate anyone who hurts her child, Igbere TV reports.

The mother of one said this in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Advising parents to train their children, the actress wrote: “Dear parents,train your child well, train them well because I wouldn’t tolerate a pinch if your child hurts mine.

“I’ll burn down your generation, I’ll make you feel my pain 100times over, tell your children to avoid mine.”

Tonto Dikeh has a son Andre from her marriage to Olakunle Churchill.

She and Churchill are now divorced.



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYfxdbulKcS/?utm_medium=copy_link

