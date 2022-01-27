I Won’t Mind My Business If You Bring Your Private Issues Online – Actor Ochendo

Nollywood actor, Mcsmith Ochendo has sent a warning to people who are in the habit of running to social media to post their private matters, then turn around to tell people to mind their business.

According to Ochendo once people share their private issues on social media, other people will help them analyze such matters.

He took to Instagram to share his thought.

He wrote:

“You post something on Instagram and you are telling me to mind my business. Did you buy data for me? Or are you the owner of Instagram? Instagram is not your private enterprise. As a matter of fact, its’ our common patrimony. You expose your business on instagram and you are telling me not to help you examine it.Once you post it, we will help you. Once we post is, we will help you analyze”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZN8VxnBG7A/

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03ikUc25xsQ

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...