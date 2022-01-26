I Would Have Still Been At LASU Wining And Dining With Carryovers – Bella Shmurda

Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda has taken to Twitter to reflect on becoming successful in the Nigerian music industry, IGBERETV reports.

The singer who revealed that he now has 550 million streams on all platforms, revealed that he would have still been at Lagos state university where he was an undergraduate student, wining and dining with carryovers and stranded with nothing in his pocket.

He wrote;

“I now worth over half a billion streams

(550millions streams to be precise)

I for still Dey lasu Dey wine and dine with carry overs and stranded with nothing in my pocket… forever glad I did my thing. ❤️”

https://twitter.com/fineboybella/status/1486264390445899780?t=amT-VIqGSizAKBq70akQ9A&s=19

