Ibinabo Fiberesima Wows In Traditional Outfits On Her 51st Birthday (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima on Thursday shared photos of her rocking a traditional outfit to celebrate her birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The 51-year-old shared photos of the outfit on Instagram as she celebrated another year of ‘being fabulous’.

“A Queen was born today, another year of being fabulous. Queen bae of the Niger Delta,” she wrote.

Fellow celebrities like Monalisa Chinda, Keppy Bassey, Mabel Makun and others wished her a happy birthday in the comment section of the post.

Ibinabo is the organiser of the Miss Earth beauty pageant in Nigeria.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYpnp8Jttm3/?utm_medium=copy_link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: