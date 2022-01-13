Ibinabo Fiberesima Wows In Traditional Outfits On Her 51st Birthday (Photos)

Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima on Thursday shared photos of her rocking a traditional outfit to celebrate her birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The 51-year-old shared photos of the outfit on Instagram as she celebrated another year of ‘being fabulous’.

“A Queen was born today, another year of being fabulous. Queen bae of the Niger Delta,” she wrote.

Fellow celebrities like Monalisa Chinda, Keppy Bassey, Mabel Makun and others wished her a happy birthday in the comment section of the post.

Ibinabo is the organiser of the Miss Earth beauty pageant in Nigeria.



